First, you say “We get it.” Then, you write an editorial proving that you don’t get it.
Educators have spent years (over a decade) pleading with lawmakers to listen to the experts in regards to education policy. Letters have been sent to lawmakers, phone calls have been made to Congressional offices, and the state has ignored them and did exactly what they wanted to do. We have a supermajority that has been bought by the “reform” industry.
Even the current Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction (Dr. Jennifer McCormick) has been openly criticizing the General Assembly for their terrible education policies. She is an educator and sees that the current policies are not student driven — they are corporate driven.
Now, we have a high teacher shortage (approaching crisis levels) and the most overtested generation of children in the history of the state.
If one, two, or three days off send the message, so the next 10 years (180 days x 10 = 1,800 days) can be better for our teachers and students, then it is worth it.
Please stop parading out the “I thought you cared about the kids argument.”
Those in power aren’t listening. For the sake of education (i.e. the kids), this needs to happen now.
I have been in education for 18 years and have been recognized for numerous awards. I am also a department head that is seeing the quantity and quality of teacher applicants fall dramatically.
Anthony Hofer, Valparaiso