This past week I witnessed something I never thought I would see in American government — a Soviet-style hearing to remove a duly elected president. Pro-Trump or against, the idea that a political party can conduct secret hearings on matters that have nothing to do with national security while the supposed "free press" stands idly by is truly frightening. No amount of personal hatred can justify anyone to think that "they know better" and are entitled to overthrow the results of an election.
We have had four separate investigations over a three year period and have found nothing that merits impeachment. Now, the corrupt left wing of the Democrat Party is resorting to Stalin tactics of "show me the man — I'll find the crime." This is not the party of FDR and JFK; they would be appalled by such actions taking place in our Congress.
You have free articles remaining.
There is a national election in 12 months that we all have an equal voice in. Call Congressman Pete Visclosky and Speaker Nancy Pelosi and tell them to stop this unconstitutional action immediately. We are a free people because we respect the results of elections — to do otherwise is simply mob rule and we're a better society than that.
Michael Haluska, Crown Point