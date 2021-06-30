LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: TF South "Rebels" no more

So the TF South “Rebels” are no more. After years of tradition and school spirit the name “Rebels” is not woke enough for these enlightened times (despite mascot “Richie” being retired 5 years ago.) I don’t think anyone who attended South for the first 74 years embraced any inherent racism in the mascot. And certainly most of the current student body could care less as only a small percentage voted for a proposed new nickname (and many more shockingly disenfranchised from the selection process entirely.)