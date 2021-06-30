LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: TF South "Rebels" no more

So the TF South “Rebels” are no more. After years of tradition and school spirit the name “Rebels” is not woke enough for these enlightened times (despite mascot “Richie” being retired 5 years ago.) I don’t think anyone who attended South for the first 74 years embraced any inherent racism in the mascot. And certainly most of the current student body could care less as only a small percentage voted for a proposed new nickname (and many more shockingly disenfranchised from the selection process entirely.)
And since when is the term “Rebel” negative? The dictionary defines it as a person brave enough to stand up to authority. Sounds like a life skill I’d teach a high schooler.
So now we bring out the Cancel Culture scissors. “Rebel Without A Cause” becomes “Angry Teen Grows Wiser.” The Crystals “He’s A Rebel” renamed “He’s Enlightened.” And Johnny Yuma, who was a “rebel,” should probably be put on administrative leave.
Joe Sadowski, Chicago (formerly Lansing)