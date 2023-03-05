Just wanted to thank The Times for the article on Screw Conveyor Corp. 90th anniversary (Feb. 27, "Family-run company celebrates 90 years"). I'm sure other readers, as well as myself, are tired of reading all the terrible things going on in Lake County. It was refreshing to read an article about a family that has continued for 90 years to be a growing company that Lake County can be proud of.
My dad was an employee of this company for over 40 years and our family not only lived in Hammond, but also Winona, MS where my dad was transferred as a supervisor.
Penny Rosko, Hammond