Robert Mueller, special counsel of the bogus Russia collusion investigation, served as prosecutor, and therefore had a single duty: To either charge the president or not charge him. The result of his 2-year, $40 million hunting expedition? No crime, and thus no charges. And that's where Mueller's role should have ended.
But the wily Mueller announced that he "could not exonerate" Trump, clearly implying guilt and intentionally creating a cloud of suspicion that invites further abuses of power by Democrats and their Soviet-style show trials to destroy the president.
This is the same reprehensible tactic we saw last summer against Justice Brett Kavanaugh — a McCarthyesque trap where unverified accusations are automatically declared true, leaving you to desperately fight to prove your innocence. This is a total perversion of our Constitutional guarantee of due process, which protects against unjust accusation, and which the Democrats ignore in their wolf pack assault on their enemies.
Our once noble Democratic party and the national media, who routinely accuse the president of behaving like a dictator, have themselves adopted crude, totalitarian methods in their campaign of hate.
Let's support the president.
Larry Rapchak, Whiting