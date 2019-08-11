My son AJ was born premature and has cerebral palsy, which causes him to have seizures in high-stress environments. Before starting classes at his brick-and-mortar school, I was worried for his well-being in a new place. Unfortunately, my fears became a reality when AJ started having seizures at a high frequency. I knew that for the sake of his health, we needed to try something else.
I came across online schooling and decided to enroll AJ to see how he’d adjust. Quickly, I saw how much of an impact the right school can have on a kid.
At Indiana Digital Learning School, AJ is excelling beyond my wildest expectations. Most importantly, now that he is in a place with less stress, his seizures happen less frequently, and he doesn’t have to worry about having one in front of classmates. Now, he’s able to focus on his classes and grades. Along the way he’s been helped by phenomenal teachers who work one on one with their students no matter their disabilities or abilities. Having this level of support has boosted his confidence and makes him excited to learn again.
Thanks to the opportunities AJ has had with online school, our lives have been changed for the better. As parents send their kids back to school for the new year, I encourage them to consider this alternative. Having this option truly saved my son’s life and set him up on a path to success. And it can provide the same opportunities for many more.
Candida York, Wheatfield