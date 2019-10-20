{{featured_button_text}}
Every year we are losing enough veterans to fill an aircraft carrier. The number is around 6,000 a year, due to the government's incompetence to fix its broken benefits problems and give veterans choice over their own care.

The government needs to abandon the VA system. The West Virginia VA has become a Halloween horror story as a serial killer on the loose. Veterans are being made to wait years as their quality of life goes to hell.

Veterans harmed by the VA are usually left to die as the government will deny all liability. All I can tell any person thinking about joining the service is that your government will abandon you when you come home.

James Yakym, Mishawaka

