I very much enjoyed Karen Brodsky’s Nov. 17 article, “Region Christian Scientists embrace Thanksgiving as well as healing power of prayer,” highlighting the holiday practices of the Christian Science Church. I was delighted to be interviewed for this article and appreciate the fair and accurate portrayal of how Christian Scientists celebrate Thanksgiving.
I think it’s important to point out, however, that the quotation from a beliefnet.com article is in one respect misleading. There’s no question that Christian Scientists place high value on the Thanksgiving service held at their churches on Thanksgiving Day. This celebration is all about active gratitude for the power of God’s goodness to transform and heal, experienced by members of the congregation during the previous year. But neither this special service of gratitude to God nor anything else could ever eclipse the profound value that Christian Scientists place on the celebration of Jesus’ birth.
Christian Scientists study a Bible lesson daily during the Christmas week, which draws on the Gospel accounts of Jesus’ birth and provokes thought about the significance of this momentous event to our lives today. Christian Science founder Mary Baker Eddy wrote, “The splendor of this nativity of Christ reveals infinite meanings and gives manifold blessings.”
Well-known poet and contemporary of Eddy, John Greenleaf Whittier, has several poems set to music in the Christian Science Hymnal, as well as in hymnals of other denominations. This verse of a Christmas hymn well summarizes what the Christian Scientist is striving to live and understand in regard to Christmas celebrations:
The outward symbols disappear
From him whose inward sight is clear,
And small must be the choice of days
To him who fills them all with praise.
Keep while ye need it, brothers mine,
With honest zeal, your Christmas sign,
But judge not him who every morn
Feels in his heart the Lord Christ born.
Sharon Andrews, Christian Science Committee on Publication for Indiana