LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Think about tree choices

No matter where I bike, I am always seeing healthy trees being cut down. Personal property rights, fine, but I wish people would expand their perspective and think about the repercussions of their decisions. Those choices add up.

Those who refuse to believe global warming is our fault need to wake up — eastern America was primarily forested prior to the Industrial Revolution. Yet we keep cutting down more trees to erect our concrete arteries and edifices that ooze of greenhouse gases. Its demoralizing to witness our desecration of our world.

As I embark in my pursuit of my PE I will seek to ensure your power is greener and just as reliable as it was.

Also, tree removal companies using a portion of their fees to plant a new tree or two would be nice.

Greg Whelan, Hobart

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0