 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Think of those with disabilities
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Think of those with disabilities

2019 Letters to the editor stock

I live in Crown Point and I'm a mom of a 3-year-old who has a physical disability (Cerebral Palsy). My son started kindergarten this year and his bus stop is two houses down. My twin daughters are 14 months old. I've asked the department of transportation to move the bus stop to our house so I can watch my son get on the bus from our porch or the garage. They also will not release a kindergarten student from the bus unless an adult is outside. They refuse to move the bus stop. In the winter I can't walk on snow and ice. It's physically dangerous for me.

I'd like to make the public aware that there are individuals with disabilities who are raising children. Sometimes a few small modifications can go a long way to making it easier to do our jobs as parents easier.

Jennifer Lewandowski, Crown Point

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts