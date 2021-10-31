LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Think of those with disabilities

I live in Crown Point and I'm a mom of a 3-year-old who has a physical disability (Cerebral Palsy). My son started kindergarten this year and his bus stop is two houses down. My twin daughters are 14 months old. I've asked the department of transportation to move the bus stop to our house so I can watch my son get on the bus from our porch or the garage. They also will not release a kindergarten student from the bus unless an adult is outside. They refuse to move the bus stop. In the winter I can't walk on snow and ice. It's physically dangerous for me.
I'd like to make the public aware that there are individuals with disabilities who are raising children. Sometimes a few small modifications can go a long way to making it easier to do our jobs as parents easier.
Jennifer Lewandowski, Crown Point