LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Think of those with disabilities

I live in Crown Point and I'm a mom of a 3-year-old who has a physical disability (Cerebral Palsy). My son started kindergarten this year and his bus stop is two houses down. My twin daughters are 14 months old. I've asked the department of transportation to move the bus stop to our house so I can watch my son get on the bus from our porch or the garage. They also will not release a kindergarten student from the bus unless an adult is outside. They refuse to move the bus stop. In the winter I can't walk on snow and ice. It's physically dangerous for me.