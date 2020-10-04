LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Threat of dictatorship means Republicans should reject Trump

The presidential election is clearly Trump vs. democracy. While American democracy is far from perfect, the alternative is a Trump dictatorship.

Trump said when questioned about whether he would commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the election. “Get rid of the ballots, you’ll have a very transfer — you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation.” He has made this or similar statements numerous times refusing to say he will leave peacefully if he loses. He has also said that the only way he can lose is if the Democrats cheat. While no Democratic cheating has been documented, Russian cheating for Trump has been documented in 2016 and again now.

Mail-in ballots have universal acceptance as a safe and secure way to vote. Con man Trump's constant attacks on mail-in voting, which he personally uses, has no basis in fact. The nine states that are mailing ballots to everyone, with the exception of Nevada, are all states Trump will lose handily. There is no universal mail-in voting in the battleground states where the election will be decided.

Trump's ignorance is boundless. As a narcissist it is a necessity, because all efforts must be channeled into building up Trump. He cannot admit he doesn't know everything and so he knows nothing.