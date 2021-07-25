LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Time for Region to be smoke-free

Over a decade ago, the U.S. Surgeon General found there is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke and that eliminating smoking in indoor spaces is the only way to fully protect people from exposure. In a recent study funded by The American Lung Association, 83% of the survey respondents agree secondhand smoke is a health hazard.

These hard-hitting facts have been made known to the Portage City Council. At their July meeting the Ordinance Committee decided they will be taking away the strongest language to exempt bars and membership clubs from having to abide by the ordinance. This is more than a public health or tobacco issue — no employee should have to choose between their health and their paycheck.

While I am disappointed the Portage City Council will likely pass a watered-down version of the strongest language — I have hope that in the future Portage will go completely smoke-free. For the health and safety of our community, it’s time for Portage and similar cities, to go smoke-free.

Jamie Bump, Portage

