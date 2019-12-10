At the end of World War II the United States was the unquestioned master of the universe. Today's competition — Germany (and most of Europe), Russia, Japan, China, Korea — all lay in ruins. America's economy boomed as never before. Most Americans enjoyed middle class status. And hoped for more. They believed in the "ladder of success" as my father called it.
That was then; this is now.
A half-century of so-called "free trade" has dealt America a much harder blow than World War II ever did. And who is responsible? Everybody. Foreign counties with their protectionist trade policies. We barely push back. American companies, who sold out their people by pushing "free trade," pretending it would be good for everyone. Government leaders, Republicans and Democrats, negotiating, signing and approving the deals: NAFTA, CAFTA, Trump's new USMCA, and my personal favorite — SHAFTA. And we all know who got the shaft. Stabbed in the back by this new system of "globalization." What a fraud!
So bring on the trade war, I say. We've been fighting one for decades anyway, without any counter-attacks. Just retreats. Free trade is the worst idea in the history of bad ideas. Time to stand up for fair trade.
It's never too late.
John Szot, Merrillville