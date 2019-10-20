{{featured_button_text}}
I would like to send a thank you note to professors from Purdue Northwest who have impacted my life.

I am an MBA student from Hammond, born and raised.

I went through the public school system and attended the best university because of the very people who teach here. They invested time into a student like myself when they didn't have to. Because of this, I was offered a job from Amazon. None of this would have been possible without the 15-year-long journey and the impacts that these professors have had in my life.

April Bodnar, Hammond

