LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Toast the holidays safely, responsibly

For many adults, the holiday season includes enjoying a festive cocktail with family or friends. The Distilled Spirits Council has launched a new website, StandardDrinks.Org, which includes a drink calculator and resources to assist adult consumers in making responsible drinking during the holidays and beyond.

The website includes information on alcohol consumption from the recently updated Dietary Guidelines for Americans including the definition of moderate drinking and standard drink sizes.

Today’s beer, wine and spirits products come in a range of containers with varying alcohol content, which makes the ability to calculate standard drinks even more critical. The drink calculator gives consumers a way to see how their beverage of choice compares to one standard drink as defined by the U.S. Dietary Guidelines.

We all want this winter to be safe, merry and bright. If you celebrate with a cup of cheer this season, it’s important to do so responsibly and in moderation. For adults who have questions regarding alcohol consumption they should contact their physician, who can determine what is best for them based on individual factors, such as family history, genetics and lifestyle.

Amanda Berger, Ph.D., vice president, Science and Health, Distilled Spirits Council

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0