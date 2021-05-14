LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:Tobacco use among woman still serious problem

May is a month to celebrate mothers all over the world and to advocate for women’s health. Unfortunately, tobacco use among women remains a serious problem.

Now more than ever, focus should be placed on helping women quit smoking to improve overall health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mothers can also play an important role in protecting their children from secondhand smoke and reduce the risk of adverse effects from respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19.

Mothers can protect their child from secondhand smoke by:

• Keeping a smoke-free home and car

• Don’t let their child visit any places where smoking is allowed

• Educate their child about the dangers of cigarette smoking, including e-cigarettes

The best gift a woman can give to herself and her family is a smoke-free life. Go ahead, Text READY to 200-400 and start your quit journey today. The Indiana Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) offers free, evidence-based help to tobacco users to quit and stay quit. There are never any lectures, pressure, or judgments. Just free help Visit QuitNowIndiana.com to find out more.

Carrie Higgins, Valparaiso

