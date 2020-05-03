LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Togetherness rings insincere when set against virus reality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The news media and columnists, TV experts, commercials, etc., would like to sound sincere amidst a major pandemic. The favorite saying is "We are in this together." Are we?

The answer is NO! When people are exiled from parents in nursing homes, and the thought that if you catch the virus you will most likely not see your family again. This scenario tells a clear picture of us not being in it together. It's a sad, hard reality.

If COVID-19 only affected the lower class, poor and underclass, then I can promise the commercials on the television would not claim that phrase of being in it together. It's only because the COVID-19 does not see color or race, that is why the insincere note of "togetherness" is thrown around as insincere as it gets.

Carolyn Scott, Crown Point

