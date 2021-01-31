LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Too many people look out for No. 1

Pandemics and politics may or may not make strange bedfellows, but if my tuning into more cable TV news time than I care to admit is any indication, the unprecedented finger-pointing, fact-checking, divisiveness, pettiness and downright craziness we have experienced during our relatively recent past have provided pause for personal contemplation.

Through my lens, we have been exposed to several unfortunate shortcomings of our society. Admittedly, my conclusions lack statistically verifiable evidence and, for that matter, any degree of proven scholarly expertise. My conclusions rely exclusively on the observations, experiences and values that have proven meaningful to this Region boy over the course of having journeyed around the proverbial block a time or two during what has been a satisfying life.

So absent of a Ph.D. in behavioral psychology, authorship of a bestselling sure-cure book or scheduled gigs on the broadcast talk show circuit, here's my list of the top five flaws that have been mucking up our society.

1. Far too many people believe the world revolves around them.

2. Far too many people believe their constitutional freedoms afford them a license to behave irresponsibly and without accountability.