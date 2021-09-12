LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Too many plea deals

It seems every story I read about people being held or out on bond for murder or other heinous charges, are offered a substantial reduction from the typical sentence because the prosecutors are continually offering plea deals.

It’s a pattern the really seems to send the message that Lake County criminal prosecution is a joke. What is going on? I realize that it is costly to prosecute criminal cases but with the additional taxes pouring into Lake county, there is no excuse to let serious offenders plea deal rather than prosecute to the full extent of the law. On top of this pattern is that of violent offenders, bonding out, only to continue to wreak havoc in the community. No bond should be allowed for violent offenders.