LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trace disruption to failed policies of the liberal left

Trace disruption

to failed policies

of the liberal left

During the 1960s and '70s the protests were over racial inequality led mostly by those opposed to the treatment of Blacks in the South and to some extent in the North. Great changes were promised and laws were enacted to stop segregation and unfair treatment in hiring, home buying and other injustices. Then came the war in Vietnam, which added to the unrest in the country and more protests primarily from the university and college students of that day.

Comes the 1980s and '90s and the protests of the U.S. involvement in the Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Kuwait and Afghanistan military campaigns. These protests were again run mostly from colleges and universities and anti-military groups.

Another nationwide upheaval is going on after the tragic murder of George Floyd. Again we see the protests being coordinated from the young of college age with the encouragement from other far left-wing activists and anarchists. In all three time frames there was, and is, the promise of change.