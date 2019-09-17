I live along Prairie Avenue in Highland across from the new Cardinal development. I am concerned with the yellow sticks and the bump outs along this street. We were told these would help slow traffic. From what I can see daily, this has increased the speed of the vehicles taking this route. Our street is very crowded due to people taking shortcuts to Meijer. Cars also stop frequently along the side of this street.
I also would like information about the stoplight at Prairie and Main. We have waited over a year for this light. Now it has been installed since the beginning of summer but has never been activated. This would probably help the flow of traffic, so I don’t understand why it is not working. I have called NIPSCO and Midwest Electric and received no answers.
My last comment is for NIPSCO. Anyone who has traveled Main Street from Prairie to Briar Ridge has noticed the trees along this street. They were all just chopped in half or more to miss the power lines. Surely there was a better option, or is this common practice?
Nancy Hardesty, Highland