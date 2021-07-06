 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Traffic must be addressed
urgent

This letter is to address the ever increasing traffic on Lake County secondary roads. With weight limits in place on some of these roads, 18-wheel semitrucks are using these roads to evade police or traffic.

These heavy vehicles are destroying the roads that are not designed for these vehicles. They take up the two-lane road from yellow center line to the white line there is no room for error. They travel well above the 30 mph limit which increases the chance of a devastating head on collision.

I have tried in vain to address these problems with Lake County police and have been hung up on and lied to. I avoid calling 911 because it's not an emergency and have been told police would patrol. Never happens.

I've lived here 20 years and watched traffic volume increase 200%. I know many locations are experiencing these increased problems with traffic, but no effort is being made to address them.

Charles Earley, Dyer

