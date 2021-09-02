LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Treat Biden like Trump

Our allies and NATO are talking about a new future "without the U.S. or President Biden" (as said on British Parliament floor). The Taliban are beating people trying to get to the airport. The military has said they cannot help people even get there. Mothers are throwing their babies over barbed wire fence to soldiers in hopes of saving them. House-to-house searches for Christians, it goes on and on. Still nothing — obviously this paper is not on the side of the American people!