LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:Trump donors don't question funneling cash to billionaire?
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:Trump donors don't question funneling cash to billionaire?

It seems like President Trump and the rest of the Republican senators don't really care how many people die from coronavirus. President Trump is just worried about how much money he can make from his donors. He said he is going to use it to contest the election — only a small percentage will be used for that and the rest he will put in his pocket. Why are these Republicans sending him money when he is supposed to be a billionaire?

Another funny thing is people do not want to wear a mask to keep from getting coronavirus, but if a surgeon was going to operate on them they would want the surgeon to wear a mask.

Arthur Westkowski, Crown Point

