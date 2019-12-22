The blatant partisanship currently demonstrated in Washington is more like the actions of rabid fans of opposing sports teams than that of statesmen/leaders. Sorry to say but our current president has done little to foster bi-partisanship has but rather has through action and comment fostered extreme partisanship. A great democracy is united — not homogenized. Making oneself appear stronger by pointing out an opponent's weakness is the strategy of a schoolyard bully. The prospect of viewing millions of dollars worth of political TV commercials based on that strategy in the coming year is neither appealing nor informative.
Jim Deck, Valparaiso