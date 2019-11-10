I don’t understand people who are railing against the “Soviet-style secret hearings” on impeachment. Where is the outrage against a president that obstructs and defies subpoenas at every turn. What does he have to hide? Where is the transparency? Do they know that these hearings are bipartisan with 48 Republicans seated? Have they forgotten so soon how the Benghazi hearings were conducted? The Justice Department has ruled this inquiry is not unconstitutional and is justified. These same people do not see how dangerous it is for our president to seek foreign help in securing another term. They can only criticize the process, because Trump’s actions and words are indefensible.
Our still free press is presenting real facts along with our president’s vitriol. I shudder to think what unhinged actions he will take if he doesn’t have to worry about reelection.
Cynthia Harbin, Cedar Lake