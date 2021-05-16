LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump's appeal? Campaign cash

During his administration former President Trump frequently sowed seeds of doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 election. A significant number of those seeds took root in gullible people and Trump’s “Defense Fund” collected over $100 million. As the fine print on the donation form declared that 75% of the funds would go to Trump’s campaign fund, Donald Trump remains an attractive candidate to Republican leadership not for his leadership capabilities but for his fat campaign chest.

Now a similar strategy is underway via a “survey” being mailed to Christians. The “survey,” along with its obligatory request for a donation, presents various incidents from the news in a fashion designed to convince the recipient that the “Extreme Left” of the Democratic Party has declared war on Christianity and that the only viable defense is to vote Republican in the coming primaries and mid-term elections. This is clearly an attempt to peddle paranoia among gullible Christians.

One can only hope that the “some” in the portion of the saying that states “You can fool some of the people all of the time.” Is an insignificant number.

James Deck, Valparaiso

