 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump's appeal? Campaign cash
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump's appeal? Campaign cash

2019 Letters to the editor stock

During his administration former President Trump frequently sowed seeds of doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 election. A significant number of those seeds took root in gullible people and Trump’s “Defense Fund” collected over $100 million. As the fine print on the donation form declared that 75% of the funds would go to Trump’s campaign fund, Donald Trump remains an attractive candidate to Republican leadership not for his leadership capabilities but for his fat campaign chest.

Now a similar strategy is underway via a “survey” being mailed to Christians. The “survey,” along with its obligatory request for a donation, presents various incidents from the news in a fashion designed to convince the recipient that the “Extreme Left” of the Democratic Party has declared war on Christianity and that the only viable defense is to vote Republican in the coming primaries and mid-term elections. This is clearly an attempt to peddle paranoia among gullible Christians.

One can only hope that the “some” in the portion of the saying that states “You can fool some of the people all of the time.” Is an insignificant number.

James Deck, Valparaiso

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts