LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Truth should matter to all

"We love you", "You're very special". These are the words our former President spoke to the people storming our capitol. These “patriots” defiled the seat of our government and attacked the police trying to protect it. And even though Trump said he would walk down the promenade with his misled supporters, of course that was just another lie. He never even reached out to officer Brian Sicknick’s family after he was attacked on Jan. 6 and ultimately died. I’m also very disturbed that a serial writer regurgitates false conspiracy theories over and over again. Truth matters, but evidently not to everyone.