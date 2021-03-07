LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Try smoke-free casino in Gary

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on disparities that still confront some of our communities. Local legislators and business owners are quick to say they believe that all lives matter, but too slow to act in areas that matter to us all.

Spectacle Entertainment in partnership with Hard Rock Café is opening a state-of-the-art casino in Gary, but it is not opening as a smoke-free casino. At the same time, there are casinos opening in Indiana and in other states that are smoke-free. Why not Gary?

With 25,185 Lake County residents dying or living with a tobacco-related illness it is in the best interest of the city and the county for the Hard Rock Casino to open as a smoke-free casino. To not offer a safe working environment for the casino employees of Gary is another social injustice that will cost each one of us directly or indirectly.

Irene Boone Phillips, Munster

