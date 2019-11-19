Outdoor gas-fueled turkey fryers cook up juicy turkeys in a fraction of the time it takes to roast one in an indoor oven. However, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) discourages the residential use of outdoor gas-fueled turkey fryers because they pose an enormous risk of injury. Outdoor fryers heat gallons of cooking oil to very high temperatures to cook the turkey. The risk of this oil being spilled is significant, and the injuries resulting can be severe.
• The fryers are often bumped or tipped over when the turkey is put in or taken out, presenting a greater risk for the oil to splash or spill. Outdoor fryers that come with a stand pose the greatest risk of tipping.
• The oil is heated to such a high temperature for frying that the vapors could ignite, resulting in a fire.
• If you use a turkey fryer during rain or snow, the risk of injury is increased. When rain or snow hits the hot oil, the oil can splash or turn to steam, which can cause burns.
• Numerous fires have ignited when fryers were moved indoors or into a garage to keep the appliance out of the rain.
• Moving the turkey from the fryer to a serving plate presents another chance of contact with hot oil.
• Turkeys that are not completely thawed may cause the oil to splash, which can cause burns.
The Valparaiso Fire Department wants everyone to be aware of the risk of injury associated with turkey fryers. For your own safety, refrain from using them altogether.
Have a safe and happy holiday season!
Tim Stites, Valparaiso Fire Department