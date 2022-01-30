 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Turkey symbolizes hypocrisy with wild animals

The story on Jan. 15, “DNR euthanizes nuisance turkey” should have read “Game Warden kills wild turkey.” Aren’t game wardens supposed to protect wildlife? Why wasn’t it captured and released somewhere else? I would gladly have given it a safe home on my small farm. And the crime? J-walking? Seems we have an inability to co-exist with wildlife. People think they like wildlife but won’t tolerate it in their backyard or any inconvenience they may cause. Kill the wild turkey and kill the black bear too often is the citizen’s request.

It is ironic that so many of us support efforts to save lions, leopards and elephants in Africa, and expect the people living where they roam to co-exist, and yet we can’t even co-exist with a relatively harmless wild turkey.

Paul Landgrebe, Valparaiso

