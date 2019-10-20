In response to Erica Hansen's letter concerning the "aggressive" turkeys, I can only hope no thinning has actually taken place!
Turkeys are fascinating creatures and a valuable part of our environment. I also have a concern about the reporting of this incident. From my research, no thinning has actually occurred!
You have free articles remaining.
The three toms are still in the neighborhood, but there has not been any sightings recently of the rest of the rafter or gang of turkeys (not "herd" of turkeys, as the article referred to).
Joan Ricciardi, Schererville