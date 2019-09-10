What's up with ad agencies who design the television commercials? Apparently, they think viewers will watch more of their never-ending constant commercials if an animal — real or otherwise — is in them.
We now have a lizard (that may have started it all), turtles, a turkey, owls, an emu. We have paper rabbits, talking boxes and a camel! Perhaps the word "television" should be changed to "commercialism" or "animal world."
By the way, is anyone else sick of Marie Osmond and the pillow guy? Thank goodness for the mute button.
E. Stanley, Valparaiso