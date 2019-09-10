{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Letters to the editor stock

What's up with ad agencies who design the television commercials? Apparently, they think viewers will watch more of their never-ending constant commercials if an animal — real or otherwise — is in them.

We now have a lizard (that may have started it all), turtles, a turkey, owls, an emu. We have paper rabbits, talking boxes and a camel! Perhaps the word "television" should be changed to "commercialism" or "animal world."

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

By the way, is anyone else sick of Marie Osmond and the pillow guy? Thank goodness for the mute button.

E. Stanley, Valparaiso

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.