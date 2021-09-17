LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Two opposing forms of freedom

Presently, there are two opposing forms of freedom in America. Everyday we are all exposed to the media's version of be free to do what you want, or what the government leads you to believe you should want.

Old pieces of paper, well protected, in the Capitol, are the proclamations that these States, in union, are one nation, and then list the basic formats on how the people and the government co-exist together. Common to both parties is the Oath of Allegiance and fidelity to God.

Presently, two conflicts cause rifts between them based on keeping the solid old rules of order or replacing it with fluid trends.

I agree that women have a right to choices regarding their body. So do men. But men and women were given the species obligation to procreate. Interfering before or after the act defies the human and God-given functions. I asked a woman who was advocating abortions if she would have agreed if her mother decided that her pregnancy was "inconvenient" and choose for her abortion? Then reminded the woman then she and I wouldn't be having the talk.