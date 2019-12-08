The Indiana Division of the Izaak Walton League and the Great Lakes Committee of the Izaak Walton League of America are asking the U.S. EPA and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to reject the proposed consent decrees with U.S. Steel over their repeated releases of hexavalent chromium over the last few years.
We agree with the Abrams Environmental Law Clinic and the Surfrider Foundation that the penalties are insufficient and the proposed agreement does not include factory modifications that would prevent those releases from ever reaching Lake Michigan again.
All the big factories using Lake Michigan need to include fail-safe designs that prevent the release of hexavalent chromium, arsenic, and all the other dangerous toxins that are used in the plants to our air and water.
The factories and plants need to be required by all levels of government to ensure permitted or accidental releases of any hazardous materials go to on site storage facilities where they can be contained and treated.
This is almost the year 2020. Releases to our air and water should no longer be part of the permitted designs in these plants.
Keith Halper and Rick Harper, Izaak Walton League of America