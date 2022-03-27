LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Ukraine teaches us to stand and fight when attacked

There's a significance of comparison between Ukraine and Afghanistan that has never been mentioned in the press/media. When Afghanistan was taken over by a rag band of Taliban fighters, the country folded like a bag of chips. Its president left the country and his people to fend for themselves. The people gave up without a fight.

In Ukraine, the opposite happened. Its president stood, and a good number of its people are fighting at this very moment against the Russian invaders.

Is there a moral or lesson to be learned here? Yes, and it's a big one: When attacked or invaded, stand and fight, you might win or put a halt to the invader.

Roger Borroel, East Chicago

