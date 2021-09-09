 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Unemployment benefits curbing growth
urgent

Talk about burying the lead ... in Sunday's headline story,"Employees struggle to find help in Region", you waited until the 22nd paragraph to finally mention the "generosity of unemployment insurance benefits."

These unemployment benefits that were needed in the short term, now exacerbate the problem and prevent a robust return of small businesses across the U.S. Hiding the cause of this worker shortage does not make the current administration's' policies any less dangerous to our economy or our American way of life.

Simply put, if you pay people not to work ... they won't.

But then don't complain about a long wait at a restaurant.

Deb Donati, Valparaiso

