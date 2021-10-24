LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Unknown general offers lessons

Smithsonian’s October issue has a most intriguing article. Most are aware of Leonidas and the 300 at Thermopylae but are unaware of how extremely incomplete that story is told. Most, including me are, were totally unaware of Brasidas, a general who conquered numerous city states. Unbelievably he captured city after city most through cunning and most without a single battle. By showing himself moderate and just, most of the cities revolted against the Athenians and joined the Spartan’s cause.
For me, a most intriguing idea: what if instead of spending trillions of dollars in military action in Afghanistan, instead we had spent a fraction of that money in waging peace. Instead of killing the “bad guys”, had focused on directly helping the Afghan people; built hospitals, schools, roads, cleared Russian mines, provided food and the things that showed Afghans we are your friends, not your enemies. Instead of money to corrupt politicians, given money directly to the needy. Some of this was done but our focus of attention was in fighting OUR enemies.
A smarter person than I suggested you do not kill an idea with bullets. I would suggest that this has proven to be the case countless times. Military action may be necessary at times but for how long have we waged war, spent trillions, with what results? Is it time to choose a different path, spend our money on helping people, showing people we are there for them, not just for our own perceived self centered interests? It worked for Brasidas.
Gordon Wilder, Merrillville