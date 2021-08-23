LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Unmasking kids affirms stupidit-merged

‘Ghetto’ often misused

I am writing in response to an Aug. 6 Letter to the Editor. The word “ghetto” has been misunderstood and abused for decades. It comes to no surprise that it continues to be misapplied by a resident in Michigan City, where Mayor Duane Perry openly uses racist language.

Originally used during WWII, “ghettos” referred to an area of town where Jews were restricted and forced into labor. “Ghetto” transcended the Atlantic to America, where it was used to describe poor black and undesirable communities in urban areas during Jim Crow years.

The letter writer wrote there is “a certain ‘element’ that is ruining this place (Michigan City), just like they do every other city in America”. Finally, I read a sentence in the letter we both could agree on.

The letter writer falls right into a “certain element” also. Instead of getting her hands dirty, working towards a solution, or helping her neighbors who may be in need, she finds it more beneficial to complain.

Kara Graper, Crown Point

Unmasking kids affirms stupidity