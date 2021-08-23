LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Unmasking kids affirms stupidit-merged

‘Ghetto’ often misused
I am writing in response to an Aug. 6 Letter to the Editor. The word “ghetto” has been misunderstood and abused for decades. It comes to no surprise that it continues to be misapplied by a resident in Michigan City, where Mayor Duane Perry openly uses racist language.
Originally used during WWII, “ghettos” referred to an area of town where Jews were restricted and forced into labor. “Ghetto” transcended the Atlantic to America, where it was used to describe poor black and undesirable communities in urban areas during Jim Crow years.
The letter writer wrote there is “a certain ‘element’ that is ruining this place (Michigan City), just like they do every other city in America”. Finally, I read a sentence in the letter we both could agree on.
The letter writer falls right into a “certain element” also. Instead of getting her hands dirty, working towards a solution, or helping her neighbors who may be in need, she finds it more beneficial to complain.
Kara Graper, Crown Point
Unmasking kids affirms stupidity
Shall we take science out of our school curriculum? To the parents who want to “unmask” their kids, then let’s take science out of the curriculum. Do you or your children take medications? Those medications were created and approved with what is called DATA. We got to the moon with DATA; the car industry makes vehicles safer with DATA; and cures for childhood diseases are found with DATA.
Data changes constantly as a problem is solved. And guess who works with data? SCIENTISTS. So, parents, if you don’t want to advance as a society, take science out of the curriculum. You don’t believe in data? the fact that people are dying? Then stick with your “free choice” options.
I’m sure the data from all the parents who want to “unmask” their kids, will prove your ignorance and stupidity. Perhaps your child will bring home the virus; maybe he or she won’t. Are you willing to risk your health and the health of your family, schools and community on your ignorance to accept that scientific data is what moves discoveries? The data proves masks work!
Virginia LaPosa, Munster