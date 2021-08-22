LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Unmasking kids affirms stupidity

Shall we take science out of our school curriculum? To the parents who want to "unmask" their kids, then let's take science out of the curriculum. Do you or your children take medications? Those medications were created and approved with what is called DATA. We got to the moon with DATA; the car industry makes vehicles safer with DATA; and cures for childhood diseases are found with DATA.

Data changes constantly as a problem is solved. And guess who works with data? SCIENTISTS. So, parents, if you don't want to advance as a society, take science out of the curriculum. You don't believe in data? the fact that people are dying? Then stick with your "free choice" options.

I'm sure the data from all the parents who want to "unmask" their kids, will prove your ignorance and stupidity. Perhaps your child will bring home the virus; maybe he or she won't. Are you willing to risk your health and the health of your family, schools and community on your ignorance to accept that scientific data is what moves discoveries? The data proves masks work!

Virginia LaPosa, Munster

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1