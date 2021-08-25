LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Upset with Cardinal Cupich

I recently retired from serving the people of Chicago as a Chicago Police Cadet starting in 1968, becoming a sworn officer in 1970, and then becoming a trainer and writer at the Timothy J. O’Conner Training academy. I am also a practicing Roman Catholic for the last 35 years so I felt it was my duty and honor to attend Ella French’s funeral Mass. The music was beautiful and the extraordinary turnout of first responders from all over our country was overwhelming and humbling.

I was, however, shocked and angry over the hubris displayed by Cardinal Cupich. I was expecting a homily from the heart that connected with the spirit of the attending first responders. Instead, what we got was a speechwriter’s speech.

I have yet to hear this supposed shepherd of Chicago Catholics defend the police against the attacks they have endured over the last several years. It is no wonder so many Catholics have left the faith and I believe that the faith of many of our first responders was challenged by the hubris of Cupich.

There are many Good Shepherds left in the Church. Seek them out and do not let your faith be diminished by those that contribute to the crisis our church is experiencing today.

Thomas Cline, Dyer

