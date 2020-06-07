LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Upside down flag should signal nation in genuine distress

I call on all government agencies, businesses and residents with American flags to immediately turn their flags upside down.
We are currently a nation in distress. We are in a state of civil injustice in systemic racism and oppressive government. We are in a state where First Amendment rights are being restricted, while looting and rioting go unchallenged. Unlawful curfews are being ordered, public bridges are being lifted and interstate access is being restricted, preventing interstate commerce. Tear gas is being deployed on peaceful protesters. Our president is threatening to deploy our armed force against American citizens. The list goes on ...
Until things change, I demand every American flag be displayed upside down to acknowledge we are a nation in distress. Let's start the upside down flag trend here and make sure it spreads across the country and stays that way until America is America again!
Sean Flahavin, Winfield
