LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Upside down flag should signal nation in genuine distress

We are currently a nation in distress. We are in a state of civil injustice in systemic racism and oppressive government. We are in a state where First Amendment rights are being restricted, while looting and rioting go unchallenged. Unlawful curfews are being ordered, public bridges are being lifted and interstate access is being restricted, preventing interstate commerce. Tear gas is being deployed on peaceful protesters. Our president is threatening to deploy our armed force against American citizens. The list goes on ...