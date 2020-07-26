LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:Use common sense in wearing masks to fight new enemy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Remember when 9/11 happened? In the aftermath of that horrible time, we mourned the death of the thousands; we hailed our heroes and our society gentled. We were all shocked. How could this happen in our country — to our citizens who were innocently working and living their lives? They were killed. They were murdered. We knew the enemy and our commitment to retaliate was uppermost in everyone’s mind.

We now have an enemy in the form of a virus — COVID-19. Although we cannot see the enemy other than in the form that is shown on TV from a microscope, that enemy is killing people, thousands of us. We all see the statistics.

I am 69 — a wife, a mother, and a grandmother. I wear a mask wherever I go to protect my fellow human beings from anything I may be carrying. Why is it that I think enough of my fellow man, woman and child to protect them? Why is it that others do not want to protect me? Do they want to kill me? What is so terribly difficult about wearing a mask and keeping a social distance? Are we so incapable of a little discomfort that we jeopardize others?

I hear news reports about individuals who cannot wear masks due to medical conditions. Then until this virus is eradicated, perhaps those who cannot wear a mask should ask others to do their errands or family and friends should volunteer.