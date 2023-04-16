It's Spring! Time to get out and onto our incredible network of local trails here in Northwest Indiana. It's also time to kindly remember that our area trails are multi-use trails. We should all feel a responsibility to use these trails considerately and safely.

I am writing to encourage, if not plead to all, to kindly observe trail guidelines and call out to others when passing. It's "only" a guideline, but if you've ever been on the receiving end of someone speeding by without calling out — it can be extremely startling and unsettling.

Slower trail users should be aware that wearing headphones, talking on a phone, walking three side-by-side can be unsafe and interfere with others' use and enjoyment on the trails.

Colleen Stevenson, Highland