A guest commentary about the United States Postal Service in The Times gives just one side of the story.
Consider the source: The writer is the president of the American Consumer Institute, an organization funded by large corporations and lobbyists with the intention of influencing public opinion.
Our postal system is obligated to serve all Americans, no matter where they live in our vast country. A decline in the volume of snail mail, as well as the unwillingness of Congress to allow the necessary price increases, hamstrings this service, which receives no taxpayer subsidies.
In addition, a 2006 law obligates the USPS to prefund its retirees’ benefits up to the year 2056, even though no other government entity has to do this. While private delivery services can lobby Congress for more advantageous treatment, the USPS has no such power.
So beware of those who might like to privatize the USPS, or we will be paying $5, not $.55 to mail a letter.
Mary Certa, Crown Point