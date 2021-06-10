 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Vaccination information
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Vaccination information

We have been told that during uncertain times, we must trust the science. Certainly, the newness of COVID was, and continues to be, a test, and sometimes, advice changes as new things are learned. Also, we had to re-learn that the best decisions are made when the relevant data becomes available for our analysis. In the spirit of these lessons, I would like to share some information regarding COVID vaccinations.

Percentage of Adults Fully Vaccinated as of June 8, 2021: Chicago = 51.0%; Wisconsin = 45.6%; Michigan = 43.1%; the United States = 42.1%; Illinois = 41.2%; Ohio = 41.2%; Kentucky = 39.3%: Indiana =36.4%.

By the way, the percentage of unvaccinated people who have either been hospitalized by the virus or died from it stands at 98%.

I think that knowing these statistics can assist anyone who is unsure about whether or not to get vaccinated. It is also a situation where not making a decision is really making a decision. I hope this helps.

Terry Ferrari, Dyer

