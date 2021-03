At age 77, I just completed my COVID-19 vaccinations. In early February, I got the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine. And Tuesday, March 2, was second shot day. Had the vaccinations at Community Hospital in Munster. They were very well organized ... and the staff was great with wonderful "bedside manners." Overall, a superb job! Other than a bit of soreness in my left arm, had no side effects. Stay safe — keep wearing your mask and practice social distancing.