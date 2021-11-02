LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Vaccine mandates wrong

President Biden and special interests who profit from the vaccine industry want everyone to get COVID–19 vaccines despite risks that are real and proven.

On June 10, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen reported both the Israeli Ministry of Health and an advisors’ report posted on the CDC website on June 1 cite a link between COVID-19 vaccinations and myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscles) in young adults, especially young men.

Forcing people to take a vaccine that has definitely hurt other people is wrong. People have a right to resist those who want to risk harming them for the sake of corporate or government policy.

Corporations that force employees to get vaccinated should be sued to protect rights of the employees and to collect damages for harming employees. The damages should be strict and unlimited liability for corporations and government entities with no relief from the ensuing debts through bankruptcy.

Woodrow Wilcox, Dyer

