LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Value black vote? Expand your focus

Every election season, pundits and political candidates emphasize how valuable the black vote is. If this is true, where there is value there is leverage, where there is leverage there is power. One important question that society must ask is why that voting power doesn’t yield more educational, financial and economic strength for black families.

After decades of elections, many black families are still listed in statistical columns of adverse outcomes and relegated to sub-categories of despair.

Every vote has power, but not the same level of value. I attribute this to some legislators and other elected officials being willfully deaf.

When election season rolls around, the topic of criminal justice reform is used excessively as a crutch to campaign in black communities. When candidates and elected officials do this, they compartmentalize the value of the black vote and cheapen it.

The overuse of criminal justice reform as a platform paints a false narrative that black people are only concerned about being incarcerated. It is being sold as a cure-all to unemployment, housing, food insecurities and subpar schools.