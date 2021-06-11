 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Vanished pride in US
urgent

China-Russia — the malaise that hangs over this country's head like a thunder cloud waiting to strike, is our vanished pride in America, American jobs and manufacturing. China and Russia have infiltrated our country causing internal strife in Washington D.C. and across the land buying up elected officials by the dozens, fogging up their minds monetarily, driving a giant wedge between all our factious society to defeat us without waging war and they are succeeding. Will we resuscitate ourselves back to life in time to save ourselves from communism in time or not.

Dave Bielski, St. John

